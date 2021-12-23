The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Sterling area where two gunman reportedly discharged a firearm at a car.
The incident occurred Tuesday night and was reported to law enforcement late Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the 21300 block of Ridgetop Circle around 11 p.m. Tuesday, where two people approached a car and demanded the occupants exit. The driver sped away and one of the people discharged a firearm, striking the vehicle, the release said.
There were no injuries reported and the circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.
