Deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Suntrust Bank off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford this morning.
Authorities were called to a silent hold-p alarm at the bank on Prosperity Lane at 10:46 a.m., and arrived to learn the bank had been robbed.
The suspect, described only as a white male wearing dark sunglasses and a brown hooded jacket, fled on foot across Garrisonville Road, the sheriff's office said.
Expect heavy police presence in the area as the drone team and police dogs search the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 540-658-4400.
