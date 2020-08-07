Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice was arrested in Loudoun County Friday on multiple charges of domestic assault, then later released by the NFL team.
Guice is accused of three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property in several incidents last year, the Washington Post reported.
Within hours of his arrest, the Washington Football Team released a statement saying management originally decided to put Guice on time-out pending an investigation. They later reviewed the case evidence and decided to release Guice from the team immediately.
We have released RB Derrius Guice pic.twitter.com/L3mOP8GCIX— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 7, 2020
