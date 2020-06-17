Plans for a new Vienna Police Headquarters continue to advance, despite pressure from activists to put off the project until the town can hold community discussions about law-enforcement practices.
The Vienna Town Council on June 15 approved several zoning modifications that will be necessary for the new police station, which is slated to be built at the current site at 215 Center St. S., and an adjacent, town-owned residential property at 114 Locust St., S.W.
Council members agreed to town officials’ request to increase lot coverage at the site from the current 55.9 percent to 69.8 percent. The town government usually caps lot coverage at 25 percent. (The site in question includes not only the proposed new police station, but also the Bowman House, parking areas and a public plaza.)
The Council also agreed to permit fewer parking spaces than typically required at the new police station.
For civic uses, town code requires one parking space for every 300 square feet of gross floor area, which means the police station and Bowman House would need 105 spaces.
Instead, town officials proposed to provide a total of 63 spaces, including 41 in the police station’s secured parking lot and 22 spaces in the visitor lot. Vienna police now have 59 parking spaces available, but the town leases 12 of those from nearby Faith Baptist Church.
Including the latter spaces, the new arrangement would provide four more spaces. As town police are not planning on increasing staffing, 63 spaces should be sufficient, Vienna officials said.
Council members also agreed to permit a 47-foot-long section of a proposed 8-foot-tall masonry wall to encroach 9 feet into the required setback area to allow for turning movements into the station’s sally port.
The new police facility will replace the cramped one built in 1994 and offer secured parking for officers, improved evidence and interview rooms, and a public room for community gatherings. The project, which has not gone out to bid yet but is estimated to have an overall price tag (including design work) of $16.7 million, likely will be completed in 2022, town officials said.
Council member Steve Potter said he hoped planners could introduce more green space into the station’s plaza area, which is 2.5 times larger than usually permitted.
“From a personal perspective, I think it sets a terrible example,” Potter said.
The planned police station already had dodged a proverbial bullet May 19 when voters did not elect a four-member slate of candidates, some of whom questioned the project’s expense, especially during the pandemic-related economic recession.
But the long-planned initiative now faces another obstacle: public outrage over police behavior following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
More than 700 people have signed a petition calling on Vienna officials to halt the project “until after the creation of a commission report on the issues of policing and safety in Vienna.”
Some activists also addressed the Council during the June 15 discussion. Vienna resident Elizabeth De Haiti read the petition organizers’ statement, which called on the Vienna community to “critically examine, question, and reassess the roles, power, equipment and funding given to law enforcement.”
“Vienna has long been silent, and thus complicit, in racism within our community and beyond,” she read. “As Virginians, we share in the abhorrence of the evils of racism and unite in deep grief for its victims. It is everyone’s duty to preserve the inalienable human rights of all members of our community. Regardless of whether some feel uncomfortable about addressing the historical burden of slavery in the United States as well as confronting and eliminating our own racial biases, we have a communal obligation to do so immediately.”
Mayor Laurie DiRocco said the Town Council on July 6 would provide an action plan regarding police procedures. The town also will hold community conversations July 14 and Aug. 11 about law enforcement and the “impact of the unwarranted loss of black lives and very much more specifically Vienna’s [creating] a culture of equality.”
“The town mourns the horrific murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25 and I think his death has reawakened our nation to the injustices of racism,” DiRocco said.
Vienna resident Megha Karthikeyan said she hoped the town would hold a public hearing, not just community discussions, regarding policing and that officials would re-evaluate the need for a new police headquarters.
“We really don’t think you should be spending $13 million on an already wealthy police department,” she said.
