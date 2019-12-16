CERT training spring 2015

Arlington Community Emergency Response Team Class 52/53 members Brian Murphy, Kira Sweetman and Desiree Fey assist role player Tony Spadaro (a member of the 43rd class) during a mock-disaster exercise held in the spring of 2015.

CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) coursework will be presented at the McLean Fire Station starting in January.

The class will meet for eight sessions on Thursdays from 7 to 10:30 p.m., and will follow the Federal Emergency Management Agency curriculum.

Training does not require any specific physical strength or agility.

To register for the training session, see the Website at https://volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov/custom/1380/#opp_details/185217. For general information, see the Website at https://fairfaxcountycert.org.

