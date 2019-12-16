CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) coursework will be presented at the McLean Fire Station starting in January.
The class will meet for eight sessions on Thursdays from 7 to 10:30 p.m., and will follow the Federal Emergency Management Agency curriculum.
Training does not require any specific physical strength or agility.
To register for the training session, see the Website at https://volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov/custom/1380/#opp_details/185217. For general information, see the Website at https://fairfaxcountycert.org.
