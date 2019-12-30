The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 23 at 10:43 a.m. dispatched units to a reported townhouse fire in the 2000 block of Meadow Springs Drive in Tysons.
Arriving units saw smoke showing from the roof of a three-story, middle-unit townhouse. Crews located and extinguished a fire on the second floor and put out a part of the blaze that had extended to the third floor. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire, but a dog of the family died.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the house. Working smoke alarms were present and did sound, officials said.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental in nature. The fire’s cause involved an unattended operating dishwasher.
The fire displaced two occupants, who accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $187,500 worth of damage.
