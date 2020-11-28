A motorist who was exiting the parking lot at 801 Follin Lane, S.E., on Nov. 23 at 2:08 p.m. failed to stop or yield before entering the roadway and struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Follin Lane, Vienna police said.
Rescue personnel transported the driver of the struck vehicle to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Vienna police issued the striking vehicle’s driver a summons for failure to yield the right-of-way.
