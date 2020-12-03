A 59-year-old man died late Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash on Harrell Road in Stafford County.
The crash happened about 10:11 p.m. The initial investigation determined the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree, the sheriff's office said.
It is believed the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to leaving the roadway. The driver was taken to a local hospital after the wreck, where he passed away.
The investigation is ongoing.
