The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Lucketts.
The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. on U.S. 15 at Sugarloaf View Lane. The vehicle was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons the driver lost control and traveled into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.