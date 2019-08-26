A vehicle was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue, E., on Aug. 21 at 7:35 p.m. when its driver suffer a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, Vienna police said.
Right after the vehicle crossed Follin Lane, S.E., it ran onto the curb on the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck the concrete base of a traffic-signal pole, causing the vehicle to roll over and come to a rest right-side up, police said.
Rescue personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported the person to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
