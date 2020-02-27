A man is expected to survive after he was shot by a Virginia State Police trooper following a chase and crash Thursday night that began on Interstate 66 near the Route 50 exit.
A trooper initiated a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. at Exit 57 for Route 50, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The chase continued to Sterling Boulevard and Va. 28 where the suspect's vehicle ran off the road and struck a sign.
"State police vehicles were then able to surround the suspect vehicle and bring it to a stop. Virginia State Police engaged with the suspect vehicle's driver and at least one shot was fired by state police," Geller said.
The man was flown to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of serious injuries.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.
In accordance with department policy, the trooper involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.