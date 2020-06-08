A 22-year-old Dumfries man died Monday after a Sunday night crash on Prince William Parkway at Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Police say the driver of a 2003 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on parkway and lost control just past Golansky Boulevard.
As a result, the car left the road, struck a tree and overturned. The unrestrained driver was ejected.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died Monday. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation continues.
The driver was identified as Ezekiel Josiah Gales, 22, of Dumfries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.