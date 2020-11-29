A driver from Dumfries struck and seriously injured a 15-year-old skateboarder in Montgomery County, Maryland on Friday night, police say.
Officers were called to the collision at Montrose Road and Evelyn Drive at 10:10 p.m., the police department said in a news release.
Detectives determined that a 2012 Toyota Prius, driven by Najeem Amin Jan, age 47, of Dumfries, was traveling west on Montrose Road. A 15-year-old boy was riding a skateboard and was crossing Montrose Road. The two collided in the area of Evelyn Drive.
The teen was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Montgomery County police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.
