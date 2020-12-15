A Dumfries woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 17 near U.S. 301 in Caroline County.
The wreck happened about 9:07 a.m. when Allison Stofko, 33, of Dumfries, ran her 2019 Volkswagen Jetta off the right side of U.S. 17 in the southbound lanes and struck a tree, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Stofko, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Geller said.
