A 52-year-old Bristow Dunkin Donuts employee has been charged with sexual battery after an incident involving a 16-year-old coworker.
The victim told family members that she was cleaning a bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts at 12713 Braemar Village Plaza with the suspect the morning of July 25 when he inappropriately touched her.
Police were contacted immediately and, following an investigation, Kalpeshkumar Mathurbhai Patel, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
Patel, of the 9500 block of Tapok Drive in Manassas, was released from jail on $5,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.