Vienna police on June 22 at 9 p.m. dispatched officers to Nutley Street and Kingsley Road, S.W., to assist rescue personnel with a traffic accident.
A driver had been traveling northbound in the right lane of Nutley Street approaching Kingsley Road when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and stopped in the left travel lane, police said.
Emergency Medical Services personnel removed the driver from the vehicle. After rescue personnel assessed him, the driver refused any further medical treatment.
Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment and arrested the 29-year-old Lorton man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the driver to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he failed to provide a sample of his breath for analysis. Police then took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a breath test.
