: On Sept. 7 at 11:52 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Troy Court, S.E., in Vienna, for a report of an altercation.
According to police, two men had come in from out of town to assist in cleaning out their deceased father’s home. According to police, one of the men became intoxicated and threw a filing cabinet down the stairs, scaring his brother.
According to police, the parties agreed to stop sorting out the belongings that day, and wait for assistance of the executor the following day.
