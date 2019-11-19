An elderly woman living in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. that someone who had called her claimed to work for the Social Security Administration and said her information had been compromised.
The caller told the woman to buy gift cards from a well-known retail store in order to fix the problem. The resident purchased the gift cards and provided the gift-card numbers over the phone. Police told the resident that she had been the victim of a scam.
