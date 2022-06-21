An electrical fire early Tuesday morning caused severe damage to a home in the Sudley area.
Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Bonair Drive outside Manassas just after 4:40 a.m. for a report of a neighbor’s house on fire.
Crews arrived to find the single-family home with flames through the roof, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The home’s occupant had been alerted to the fire by neighbors and got out safely.
The house sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by county building officials.
The displaced occupant was assisted by the Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be electrical in nature originating in the attic, Smolsky said.
