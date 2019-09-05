An employee at Panera Bread 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police August 23 that, between 8:50 and 9 p.m., a person had walked into the restaurant and brandished a knife at customers inside the business.
The suspect then left on foot before police arrived.
