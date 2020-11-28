A man living in the 500 block of Stephen Circle, S.W., told Vienna police on Nov. 23 at 5:44 p.m. that a recently evicted tenant had vandalized the walls and ceiling of the basement he was renting.
The complainant and his son told police the tenant allegedly had stolen various household items from the house and tools from the carport.
The tenant also appeared to have taken their cat, her litter box and other pet items, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.