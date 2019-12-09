Fairfax County police were on the scene late Monday of a barricade situation in the 6400 block of Cheyenne Drive in Alexandria.
Officers were called to the area for a man acting erratically, police said. The man then barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Neighbors in the area are asked to shelter in place while officers attempt a peaceful resolution.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
