Virginia State Police are investigating the emergency landing of a small aircraft in the Purcellville area of Loudoun County on Monday afternoon.
State police were notified of an aircraft making an emergency landing in the area at 12:07 p.m. after the pilot reported the engine acting up.
About 10 minutes later, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office located the small, private, experimental aircraft in a field in the 38000 block of Piggott Bottom Road, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
There was no damage to the aircraft. The pilot, a 51-year-old Purcellville man, and his passenger, a 24-year-old Fairfax man, were not injured, Geller said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.
