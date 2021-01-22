[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 19, 2020, at 12:58 a.m. dispatched units to a reported building fire in the 9300 block of Lee Highway just south of the town of Vienna.
Arriving units found the contents of a storage room on fire. The storage room is located in the lower level of a parking garage for office buildings 9300 and 9302 Lee Highway.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and there were no reported injuries. The fire caused about $11,000 worth of damage, and officials still are investigating its cause.
Fire investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three persons of interest who may have information on the fire.
One of those people was seen skateboarding in the garage between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. Officials describe this person as white, male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and tan shoes.
Two other people also were seen skateboarding and hanging around a bench in the garage from about 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 to 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Officials describe one of those persons of interest as white, male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and having a medium build. He appeared to walk with a limp and last was seen wearing a black winter hat, a plaid flannel jacket over a white shirt, and tan pants.
Investigators described the third person of interest as white, male, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and black hair that possibly was in a ponytail. He last was seen wearing a light- and dark-gray baja-style hoodie, blue jacket, light-gray pants and white sneakers
During the same evening, someone pushed over two motorcycles in the parking garage, which damaged a car.
Fire investigators are interested in information regarding the motorcycles, any other vehicles that may have been damaged and anyone who may have found their property missing around that time frame. Any related information may assist in the investigation, officials said.
