The Fairfax County Police Department is taking steps to improve the culture of safety at work and within the community during the COVID-19 crisis, Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. said in a March 20 media statement.
The department has enhanced its Community Reporting Section by adding staff and allowing certain police reports to be fielded over the phone or online at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/howdoi/communityreportingsystem. Online reporting of financial crimes may be done at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/howdoi/financialcrimes.
People who wish to report non-emergency situations, or those who lack Internet access, should call (703) 691-2131. If there is an emergency, residents as always should call 911.
The department is conducting meetings and roll calls through video-conferencing technology.
The police department, in partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, has been placing its portable messaging boards strategically throughout the county to convey messages to the community.
“The safety of our community members, officers and their families is critical,” Chief Roessler said. “All of the above changes in our business modes will be monitored daily, and we shall adjust as needed.”
