Fairfax County police detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau and Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau arrested 30 men in April during “Operation COVID Crackdown,” an online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the Internet to exploit children.
In each case, offenders allegedly used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at agreed-upon locations, detectives took them into custody.
The men, who ranged in age from 20 to 74, were charged with a combined 68 felonies, police said.
Authorities charged the following people with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties: Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas; Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address: Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland; Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas; Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria; Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia; Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria; Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax; Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge; Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge; Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland; Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax; Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax; Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling; Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston; Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax; Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale; Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield; Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax; Kirrolos Guirguis, 25, of Herndon; Naga Bollina, 42, of Ashburn; and Thomas Kuglin, 39, of Chantilly.
Authorities charged the following people with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties: Eric Womack, 36, of Washington D.C.; Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale; James Rosenberger, 28, of Warrenton; and Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton. Adam Wheeling, 26, of Haymarket, faces four counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties.
Authorities charged these men with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution: Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville; Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland; and Christopher Barnard, 27, of Burke.
School closures and the implementation of distance learning have increased many children’s online presence and inadvertently placed them at higher risk of exploitation, county police said.
Police ask anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.