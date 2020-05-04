A Fairfax County police officer on May 1 at 2:57 a.m. stopped to check on three Tesla sedans and a Mitsubishi sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that were stopped in the roadway near Leesburg Pike and Gosnell Road in Tysons.
Motorists in two of the Teslas and the SUV sped away, leaving one unoccupied sedan behind, police said. Officers pursued the SUV, then lost sight of it, but soon found it along with one of the Teslas, abandoned in the 8200 block of Little River Turnpike.
The other Tesla crashed into a concrete barrier near Leesburg Pike and Interstate 495; its driver ran away.
All three Teslas and the Mitsubishi were reported stolen. A police helicopter unit assisted in the search for the suspects.
Police took one man into custody and authorities may file charges, pending further investigation.
