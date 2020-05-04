Fairfax County police on April 29 at 9:21 p.m. investigated a report that a man had been seen acting disorderly and allegedly trying to steal his ex-girlfriend’s car in the 2900 block of Wickersham Way in the Falls Church area.
When officers arrived, the man walked into an apartment and refused to come out, police said. Police took him into custody while he allegedly was trying to escape out the rear of the apartment.
Authorities have charged Lewis Rose, 33, of Reston, on two outstanding warrants for burglary and grand larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.