Fairfax County police officers on March 28 at 8:27 a.m. located an inoperable shuttle bus in the 2800 block of Mary Street in the Falls Church area. The bus recently had been reported stolen.
Police arrested the driver of the bus, Jay Swann, 51, of no fixed address. Authorities have charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving without a valid license.
Authorities are holding him without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.