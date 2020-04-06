Fairfax County police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad arrested a 50-year-old Fall Church-area man March 27, and authorities have charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Detectives were contacted March 26 after a child from Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare in the Falls Church area disclosed allegedly being inappropriately touched by the suspect, identified as Santiago Alvarado Garcia.
The day-care facility has operated at 2988 Monticello Drive since 2017 and the previous year had been located nearby at 7503 Parkwood Court. Garcia is employed by a general contractor, police said.
Detectives would like to hear from members of the public who are concerned their children may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia.
The department has assigned victim specialists from its Victim Services Division to ensure the identified victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at (866) 411-8477 or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
