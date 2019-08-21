Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 2200 block of Orchid Drive in McLean on Aug. 10 at 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of two men fighting. Officers found and arrested one of the men nearby.
Authorities have charged Spyros Pagonis, 50, of Falls Church, with unlawful wounding. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
