An 18 year-old man from Bowie, Md., is in custody after enticing several Fairfax County teens via social media involving a money scam, county police said.
Police arrested Yahya Koroma on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and authorities have charged him with three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Police took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau, including its Financial Crimes, Child Exploitation and Street Crimes units, worked to identify and arrest Koroma after reports surfaced over the past couple of months.
According to detectives, Koroma allegedly conned at least three of the young victims into providing their ATM cards and personal identification numbers (PINs) after assuring them they would receive a portion of the money from checks he deposited into their account. Koroma allegedly withdrew the victims’ money before the fraudulent checks were discovered, police said.
