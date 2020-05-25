A man in the 8100 block of Strawberry Lane in Merrifield came outside on May 15 at 9:19 p.m. and discovered someone had stolen his 2003 Nissan Maxima, Fairfax County police said.
Officers located the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit. The driver hit a parked car and the occupants ran away, but police took them into custody.
Authorities have charged Laysohn Jones, 19, of Maryland, with grand larceny, disregarding a signal to stop by law enforcement and having no driver’s license. Authorities also charged Conner Brown, 19, of Washington, D.C., with grand larceny and providing false identification to law enforcement.
