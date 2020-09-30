Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon inside of an apartment in Groveton.
Officers responded shortly after 12 noon to the 6500 block of Tower Drive after a family member found 52-year-old William Scott Miller, deceased, inside an apartment he rented. Trauma was present to his upper body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death, Fairfax police said.
This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led to the man’s death, according to the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
