Fairfax County police say one driver died following a crash between a tow truck and car Wednesday night in Herndon.
The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of McLearen Road. Police say one of the drivers has died at the hospital.
McLearen Road was closed between McLearen Square shopping center and Centreville Road for the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.