A victim was in a parking garage in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. when he was threatened by a man who demanded property, Fairfax County police said.
The victim refused and the suspect, identified as Tysean Waller, 21, of Washington, D.C., ran into a nearby shopping center, where the police department’s Holiday Anti-Theft Team found him. Authorities have charged Waller with robbery.
