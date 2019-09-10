Fairfax County police were investigated several reported vehicle break-ins in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. when they saw a man crouched behind a vehicle.
The suspect was arrested, then police found another man sitting in a van that contained property believed to have been stolen from earlier thefts.
Police arrested 26-year-old Delonte Tyson and 18-year-old Demarco Tysons, both of the District of Columbia. They were charged with multiple counts of larceny, destruction of property, possession of burglarious tools and possession of stolen property, and were held without bond.
