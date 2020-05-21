generic fairfax county police

Two men known to each other were arguing in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Dorr Avenue in Merrifield on May 12 at 9:09 p.m. when one  of the men allegedly stabbed the other, Fairfax County police said.

Authorities have charged Jonathan Maiden, 51, of Washington D.C., with aggravated malicious wounding.

Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

