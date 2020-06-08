Fairfax County police on June 2 responded to three commercial burglaries in McLean.
Officers responded at 12:26 a.m. for an alarm at McLean Pharmacy, 1392 Chain Bridge Road, and discovered the front glass door had been shattered. According to investigators, a group of people broke into the pharmacy, stole property and drove away in multiple cars, police said.
During the second incident, someone broke into Lost Dog Cafe, 1690 Anderson Road, Suite A, at 1:40 a.m. and stole property, police said. Also at 1:40 a.m., someone broke into Nouvelle Nails and Spa, 1690 Anderson Road, Suite B, and stole property, authorities said.
