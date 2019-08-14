And individual was taking trash to the compactor area of a building in the 7900 block of Tysons One Place in Tysons on Aug. 7 at 6:55 p.m. when a man already in the room cut the victim’s arm with a knife, Fairfax County police said.
The victim did not require medical treatment, as the person’s injuries were described as superficial.
Police could not locate the suspect, who is described as a black man with dreadlocks, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 tall and very skinny. He last was seen wearing all-black clothing with holes in his jeans.
