Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Industrial Road near Backlick Road, at approximately 1 a.m.
The pedestrian was walking in the right lane of westbound Industrial Road and was hit by a dark colored SUV traveling westbound on Industrial Road. The SUV did not stop and was last seen traveling north on Backlick Road, police said in a news release.
The pedestrian, 29-year-old David Velasquez, of Arlington, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Speed and alcohol are unknown factors for the driver. Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the pedestrian.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the third pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.