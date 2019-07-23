Three men entered the CVS drugstore at 8177 Leesburg Pike in Tysons on July 18 at 2:49 a.m. and removed the cash drawers from behind the counter, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects knocked down the clerk when he tried to stop them, police said.
The men, who drove off in a silver car, are described as black and in their teens to early 20s, police said.
