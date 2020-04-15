News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
D.C. MAN CHARGED IN ROBBERY OF TYSONS STORE: An employee at Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons, on April 5 at 7:45 p.m. confronted a man allegedly concealing merchandise whom he recognized from previous thefts.
The man allegedly assaulted the employee and ran from the store with the stolen merchandise, Fairfax County police said.
The victim received a minor injury during the incident.
County police arrested Brandon Parker, 36, of Washington, D.C., a short distance away. Authorities have charged him with robbery and are holding him without bond.
GREAT FALLS MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN RESTON INCIDENT: A man was riding his bicycle on the W&OD Regional Trail near Fairfax County Parkway on April 3 at 3:27 p.m. when a man approached from behind and grabbed the rear of the bicycle, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect and cyclist struggled over the bicycle, and the man ran away after the victim called out for help, police said.
The victim received minor injuries in the scuffle.
Police located the suspect – Stephen Rogata, 23, of Great Falls – nearby and arrested him. Authorities have charged Rogata with attempted robbery and misdemeanor destruction of property, and are holding him without bond.
POLICE SEEK MEN WHO STOLE CASH FROM OAKTON CONVENIENCE STORE: Two men entered the 7-Eleven store at 9511 Blake Lane in Oakton on April 5 at 8:07 p.m. store, walked behind the counter and demanded cash from the register, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects, described as a white male and a black male, allegedly took the cash and ran from the store, police said.
VIENNA POLICE CITE CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR FOR NOISE VIOLATION: A Vienna police officer responded April 4 at 7:45 a.m. to a complaint about noise coming from the Wawa construction site at 465 Maple Ave., W. The officer observed a work crew performing various tasks and spoke to the supervisor, police said.
Police issued a summons to the supervisor, who was aware of the town’s noise ordinance, charging him with a construction-noise violation. Police released the 49-year-old Fredericksburg man on his signature.
MEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASSING, BANNED FROM VIENNA PARKS: Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman on April 5 at 3:40 p.m. requested help from town police because two men were trespassing on tennis courts at Glyndon Park, 300 Glyndon St., N.E.
The town government recently closed the tennis courts to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the men climbed the fence to enter the courts, police said.
When the director spoke to the men, they became disorderly with her and refused to leave, authorities said.
Authorities have charged the suspects, a 32-year-old Vienna man and 33-year-old Arlington man, with trespassing. Police notified both men that they were banned from all town parks, and released them on their signatures.
VIENNA POLICE RESPOND TO UTENSIL-RELATED ALTERCATION AT RESTAURANT: Vienna police officers responded April 8 at 2:40 p.m. to a reported assault at to the report of an assault at Skorpios Maggio’s Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E.
The restaurant owners reported some people came into the restaurant requesting utensils for some food they purchased elsewhere. After restaurant employees provided the individuals with the utensils, an altercation occurred between all parties, police said.
Vienna police advised all parties of the warrant process, should they wish to pursue charges.
VIENNA RESIDENT REPORTS SMALL STATUE THROWN THROUGH DOOR: A resident living in the 400 block of Kingsley Road, S.W., told Vienna police on April 9 at 7:15 p.m. that someone had thrown a small statue through a door of the residence.
SUSPECTS STEAL PROPERTY FROM CONVENIENCE STORE: Three men broke into E-Z Stop & Go Food Mart, 7600 Lee Highway in the Falls Church area, on April 7 at 1:47 a.m. and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects were described as men in their 20s.
