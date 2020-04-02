News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA POLICE CALLED AFTER CUSTOMER, CASHIER ASSAULT EACH OTHER: A customer at Dollar Tree, 215 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on March 21 at 5:15 p.m. that a cashier at the store had begun making harassing comments to him.
The customer went to the manager to file a complaint. As the customer was leaving the store, the cashier allegedly approached and assaulted him, police said. The customer reportedly responded by striking the cashier, who then abruptly left the store, authorities said.
An officer spoke to the cashier, who provided the same account of the incident. Police advised both parties of the warrant process should they wish to pursue charges, authorities said.
MAN SERVED WITH WARRANT FOR FICTITIOUS DRIVER’S LICENSE: A 19-year-old Vienna man came to Vienna Police Headquarters, 215 Center St., S., on March 23 at 5:23 p.m. and told that the Charlottesville Police Department held an active warrant for him.
Vienna police served the man with the warrant, which charged him with possession of a fictitious driver’s license, and released him on his signature.
MOTORIST CITED FOR FALLING ASLEEP, CRASHING VEHICLE IN VIENNA: A motorist was driving eastbound in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, W., on March 20 at 5:18 p.m. when he fell asleep and his vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a utility pole.
Police issued the driver a summons for failure to pay full time and attention.
CELL-PHONE THEFT REPORTED: A resident living in the 1000 block of Cottage Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, in January, he had ordered two cell phones that United Parcel Service indicated were delivered to his residence on Jan. 20.
The resident believes someone took the delivery, police said.
CAMERA, LENSES STOLEN FROM VEHICLE IN VIENNA: A resident living in the 400 block of Center Street, N., told Vienna police that, between March 8 at 7 a.m. and March 21 at noon, someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stolen a backpack containing a camera and lenses.
CHECKS STOLEN FROM VIENNA WOMAN’S MAIL: A woman living in the 500 block of McKinley Street, N.E., told Vienna police that, between March 16 at noon and March 18 at 3:55 p.m., someone stole four checks from her mail.
PACKAGE STOLEN FROM PORCH OF RESIDENCE IN VIENNA: A Vienna resident living in the 400 block of Echols Street, S.E., told town police that on March 18 at 9:46 p.m. an unknown person had stolen a package from his front porch.
DRIVER CHARGED AFTER ACCIDENT INJURES OTHER MOTORIST IN VIENNA: A motorist on March 15 at 10:50 a.m. was traveling southbound on Park Street, S.E., when another vehicle traveling eastbound on Patrick Street, S.E., stopped at a stop sign.
The second vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the complainant’s vehicle.
Rescue personnel transported the struck vehicle’s driver to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police issued the striking vehicle’s driver a summons for failure to pay full time and attention.
DISORDERLY CUSTOMER BANNED FROM VIENNA RESTAURANT: An employee at Noodles & Co., 201 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on March 17 at 4 p.m. that a customer had become disorderly and begun yelling at the staff.
The man left the restaurant before the officers arrived, police said.
Officers located the man nearby. At the request of the restaurant’s staff, the officers advised the man that he was banned from the establishment and might be charged if he returns to it.
SUSPECT STEALS WALLET, KEYS, iPAD AT VIENNA BUSINESS: An employee at Kriser’s, 144 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that, on March 13 between 5 and 8 p.m., someone had entered the employee room at the business and stolen her wallet, key chain and iPad.
MEN CITED FOR SOLICITING WITHOUT PERMIT: Vienna police on March 18 issued summonses to two men who had been doing door-to-door soliciting in the town for several days without a permit.
A resident living in the 500 block of Nanterry Circle, S.W., called Vienna police at 7:20 p.m. to report that two men had come to the house earlier in the day, advising they were with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were doing welfare checks on residents.
The men continued to go to other residents in the area. At 7:20 p.m., the men returned to the residence, this time advising they were from a cellular company, police said.
On March 18 at 3 p.m., Vienna police officers responded to a report of two men soliciting door-to-door for T-Mobile in the 900 block of Frederick Street, S.W. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the men, police said.
On March 18 7:53 p.m., Vienna police received a report of solicitors going door-to-door soliciting for T-Mobile without a town permit in the 500 block of Echols Street, S.E. Police located the two men, who confirmed they had been soliciting throughout the town during the day, unaware that they needed a town permit in addition to their Fairfax County permit.
Police issued summonses charging the 22-year-old Annandale man and 20-year-old Germantown, Md., man with soliciting without a town permit.
Police released the men on their signatures.
BURGLAR STEALS LARGE SUV FROM VIENNA-AREA BUSINESS: A man broke into Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 3055 Nutley St. in the Vienna area, on March 19 at 5:40 a.m. and stole items and a 2019 Ford Expedition.
The suspect was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
