News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
WOULD-BE ROBBER COMES AWAY EMPTY-HANDED AT GAS STATION: A man entered the Exxon service station at 9829 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls on April 10 at 12:25 p.m., walked up to the counter and demanded cash from the register, Fairfax County police said.
The clerk told the suspect there was no money, and the man left the store, police said.
The suspect was described as 30 to 40 years old.
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL ENTRY: A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.W., told Vienna police April 15 at 1:11 a.m. that an unknown man had entered his home and was sleeping on the stairs in the foyer.
The responding officer interacted with the man and detected signs of impairment, police said.
Police arrested the 43-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unlawful entry.
CONVENIENCE-STORE OWNER REPORTS DAMAGE TO FRONT DOOR: The owner of the 7-Eleven store at 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on April 12 at 6:10 p.m. that someone had damaged one of the store’s front glass doors.
