News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
McLEAN MAN CHARGED WITH LARCENY, POSSESSION OF BURGLARIOUS TOOLS: Employees at Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons, told Fairfax County police on April 18 at 8:19 p.m. that a man just had left the store after stealing merchandise.
Alberto Vidana-Manjarrez, 31, of McLean, reportedly ran from officers and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Authorities have charged him with larceny and possession of burglarious tools.
MEN CHARGED WITH RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE: Fairfax County police officers on April 18 at 2:03 a.m. stopped near Interstate 66 and Nutley Street in Vienna to help a motorist they believed was experiencing a medical emergency. Police later discovered that the 2004 Honda Accord the man had been driving was reported stolen from Prince William County.
The two men at the scene appeared to be intoxicated and one was walking into traffic, police said.
Sampson Payne, 52, of Washington, D.C., allegedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. Authorities have charged him with possession of schedule I/II narcotics, receiving stolen property, providing false statement to police and obstruction of justice.
Authorities also charged James Turner, 47, of Manassas, with receiving stolen property and obstruction of justice. Authorities held both men without bond.
VIENNA MAN REPORTS THEFT OF LEAFBLOWER, WEED TRIMMERS: A Vienna man living in the 400 block of Pine Street, S.E., told Vienna police that sometime between April 17 at 6 p.m. and April 19 at 5 p.m. someone broke into a trailer where he stores his tools and stole a leaf blower and two weed trimmers.
THIEVES IN VIENNA STEAL UNLOCKED VEHICLES WITH KEYS INSIDE: Thieves during the same time window in mid-April stole two unlocked vehicles that had keys inside, Vienna police said.
A resident living in the 1100 block of Lakewood Drive, S.W., told police that, between April 17 at 9 p.m. and April 18 at 8 a.m., someone stole the person’s vehicle, which had been parked on the roadway.
On April 18 between 1 and 3 a.m., a resident living in the 700 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that the person’s vehicle had been stolen.
Vehicle break-ins are such a regular occurrence that Vienna police long have issued a warning in the department’s weekly report urging residents to remove any valuables and keys from their vehicles, and be sure to roll up the windows and lock the doors.
EMPLOYEE AT VIENNA BUSINESS SCARES OFF PERSON WITH VEHICLE: An employee was working at School of Rock, 111 Center St., S., on April 18 at 4:22 a.m. when he saw his vehicle was moving in the rear parking lot, Vienna police said.
The employee ran out to the lot and confronted a man who was in his vehicle. The man got out of the vehicle and fled on foot southbound on Center Street, police said.
AFTER BUSINESSES COMPLAIN, VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN FOR PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS: Employees from various businesses on Maple Avenue on April 18 at 7:59 p.m. reported a man was entering their establishments and acting disorderly, Vienna police said.
Officers located the man in the area of the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the 500 block of Maple Avenue, W.
Upon interacting with the man, officers reportedly detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 47-year-old Oakton man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
VIENNA WOMAN EVALUATED AFTER DOMESTIC INCIDENT: A woman living in the 200 block of Courthouse Circle, S.W., on April 20 at 6:51 p.m. requested that Vienna police assist with her adult daughter, who allegedly had assaulted her and was making threatening statements.
Police arrested the daughter, a 31-year-old Vienna woman, and transported her to an area medical facility, where she was evaluated and treated on an emergency-care order. Charges for the domestic assault are pending, police said.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST 30 MEN IN CHILD-PREDATOR STING: Fairfax County police detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau and Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau arrested 30 men in April during “Operation COVID Crackdown,” an online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the Internet to exploit children.
In each case, offenders allegedly used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. When each of the suspects arrived at agreed-upon locations, detectives took them into custody.
The men, who ranged in age from 20 to 74, were charged with a combined 68 felonies, police said.
Authorities charged the following people with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties: Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas; Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address: Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland; Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas; Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria; Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia; Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria; Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax; Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge; Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge; Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland; Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax; Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax; Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling; Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston; Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax; Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale; Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield; Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax; Kirrolos Guirguis, 25, of Herndon; Naga Bollina, 42, of Ashburn; and Thomas Kuglin, 39, of Chantilly.
Authorities charged the following people with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties: Eric Womack, 36, of Washington D.C.; Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale; James Rosenberger, 28, of Warrenton; and Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton. Adam Wheeling, 26, of Haymarket, faces four counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties.
Authorities charged these men with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution: Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville; Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland; and Christopher Barnard, 27, of Burke.
School closures and the implementation of distance learning have increased many children’s online presence and inadvertently placed them at higher risk of exploitation, county police said.
Police ask anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 6.
