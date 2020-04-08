News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
50-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY AGAINST CHILDREN: Fairfax County police detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad arrested a 50-year-old Fall Church-area man March 27, and authorities have charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Detectives were contacted March 26 after a child from Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare in the Falls Church area disclosed allegedly being inappropriately touched by the suspect, identified as Santiago Alvarado Garcia.
The day-care facility has operated at 2988 Monticello Drive since 2017 and the previous year had been located nearby at 7503 Parkwood Court. Garcia is employed by a general contractor, police said.
Detectives would like to hear from members of the public who are concerned their children may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia.
The department has assigned victim specialists from its Victim Services Division to ensure the identified victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at (866) 411-8477 or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
SANITATION WORKERS FINDS FIREARM, AMMUNITION IN BACKPACK OUTSIDE STORE: A sanitation worker was emptying the garbage can in front of Dunkin’ Donuts, 314 Maple Ave., W., on March 27 at 1:42 a.m. when he found a backpack that contained a handgun and ammunition, Vienna police said.
Town police have notified other law-enforcement agencies about the case, but as far as officials know, the weapon has not been used in the commission of any crimes, said Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez, a department spokesman.
Following standard procedure, town police have taken fingerprints from the weapon and ammunition, he said.
POLICE ARREST MAN IN STOLEN MINIBUS ON DRUNK-DRIVING CHARGE: Fairfax County police officers on March 28 at 8:27 a.m. located an inoperable shuttle bus in the 2800 block of Mary Street in the Falls Church area. The bus recently had been reported stolen.
Police arrested the driver of the bus, Jay Swann, 51, of no fixed address. Authorities have charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving without a valid license. Authorities are holding him without bond.
CHARGES PENDING AGAINST JUVENILES AFTER SCHOOL BREAK-IN: School-security officers and Fairfax County police responded March 31 at 4:40 p.m. to an alarm at Mosby Woods Elementary School, 9819 Five Oaks Road in Oakton, and saw three juveniles running from the school.
Officers gave chase and took one of the juveniles into custody. The two other juveniles were described as young males.
According to investigators, the juveniles had entered the school, but nothing appears to have been taken. Charges are pending, police said.
MEN WHO OFFERED TO FIX VIENNA WOMAN’S LAWN MOWER MAY HAVE STOLEN IT: A Vienna woman living in the 900 block of Fairway Drive, N.E., told town police that, on the afternoon of March 16, she had been mowing her lawn when her lawn mower broke down.
Two men stopped and offered to assist her in repairing the lawn mower. She allowed them to take the equipment, but has not heard back from them, police said.
THIEVES STRIKE TWICE IN BREAK ROOM AT VIENNA STORE: Vienna police are investigating two similar thefts that occurred days apart in the employee break room at Walgreens, 225 Maple Ave., E.
The first incident occurred March 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. An employee left her purse in the break room and, when she returned, she found someone had stolen her driver’s license, bank cards and U.S. currency from her purse. She discovered one of the cards was used to make unauthorized purchases, police said.
On April 2 between 3 and 5:16 p.m., an employee at the store reported she had left her purse in the break room and someone had stolen various bank cards, U.S. currency and her driver’s license from her wallet. Several unauthorized purchases were made on the cards before she realized they had been taken, police said.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST 33-YEAR-OLD ON CHARGES OF PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE: Vienna police officers on March 29 at 12:57 a.m. heard a man yelling in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, E. The officers located the man near Whole Foods Market, where he reportedly began walking in the middle of Maple Avenue and continued to act belligerently.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the man, they detected signs of impairment. Rescue personnel responded to evaluate the man.
Once rescue personnel medically cleared the man, police arrested him. Police transported the 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. While police were transporting him, the man allegedly made threatening statements to the officer.
Authorities charged the man with being drunk in public and obstructing justice, and are holding him without bond.
