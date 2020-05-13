News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN FOR DRUG POSSESSION, ASSAULT ON OFFICER: Vienna police officers responded May 5 at 11:16 p.m. to the report of a man in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., who was asking for money and scaring customers.
Upon interacting with the man, officers found him to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Police arrested the 41-year-old Midland, Va., man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. While the officer was speaking to the magistrate, the man allegedly became disorderly and assaulted the officer, police said.
Authorities have charged the suspect with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics and assaulting a law-enforcement officer. Authorities held the man without bond.
VIENNA POLICE ARREST DRIVER FOR NARCOTICS POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: Vienna police on May 5 at 6:05 a.m. dispatched officers to the 600 block of Upham Place, N.W., after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle with its driver asleep inside.
Officers found the driver’s vehicle had struck another vehicle that was legally parked along the roadway.
Upon interacting with the driver, officers detected an odor of marijuana. The driver allegedly was in possession of marijuana and other narcotics, police said.
Police arrested the 25-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license (DWI-related).
VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH BRANDISHING DURING DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Vienna police officers on May 7 at 6:03 p.m. responded to a reported domestic assault in progress at a residence on Cedar Lane, S.E.
A woman reported that she and her husband had been arguing about her adult son. The son heard the argument and confronted the complainant’s husband, his stepfather.
The stepfather then allegedly brandished a firearm, pointing it at the son.
Police arrested the stepfather, a 34-year-old Vienna man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities charged him with brandishing a firearm and served him with an emergency protective order.
COUNTY POLICE ARREST D.C. MAN DRIVING STOLEN AUTO: Fairfax County police officers on May 3 at 8:12 p.m. stopped a motorist who was driving a 2019 GMC Savanna near Interstate 495 and Arlington Boulevard in the Merrifield area.
Police learned the van had been reported stolen and arrested the driver, David Winsel, 40, of Washington, D.C. Authorities have charged him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
VIENNA MAN DEFRAUDED WHILE TRYING TO SELL BICYCLE: A Vienna resident living in the 500 block of Woodland Court, N.W., contacted Vienna police on May 1 at 1:39 p.m. to report that he had been defrauded.
The resident had advertised a bicycle for sale over social media. A man from out of state expressed interest in purchasing the bicycle and sent a check as payment, Vienna police said.
After the resident deposited the check into the bank, the man advised him he wanted to cancel the purchase and requested a refund. The resident provided the refund and later was advised the initial check was fraudulent, police said.
MOTORIST REPORTS ALTERCATION WITH OTHER DRIVER AT VIENNA RESTAURANT: A local resident told Vienna police on May 4 at 1:30 a.m. that she had been in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., when she sounded her horn to get the attention of the restaurant staff.
The driver in front of her exited his vehicle, shouted obscenities at her, then returned to his vehicle, she said.
While the complainant was waiting for her food to be delivered to her vehicle, she told police the other driver aggressively approached her vehicle, yelled threatening obscenities and kicked her vehicle, causing minor damage.
Vienna police continue to investigate this case.
WOMAN: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HER LEASED DUMPSTER LED TO FINE: A woman told Vienna police on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. that she believes employees from other businesses in the area are using a dumpster that she leases in the 200 block of Mill Street, N.E.
The dumpster became overfilled, costing her a fine from her trash-collection service, the complainant told police.
THIEF STEALS LEAF BLOWER, FISHING POLES FROM SHED IN VIENNA: A man living in the 200 block of McHenry Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between April 14 at 12:01 a.m. and April 16 at 10 a.m., someone stole a leaf blower and two fishing poles from his shed.
YARD EQUIPMENT STOLEN FROM UNLOCKED TRUCK IN VIENNA: A woman living in the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., told Vienna police that between April 25 at 11 p.m. and April 26 at 4 a.m. someone stole a leaf blower, hedge trimmer and assorted tools from her unlocked truck.
