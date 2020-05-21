News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
VIENNA POLICE ARREST MAN ON DWI CHARGE AFTER CRASH: A motorist headed southbound on Cottage Street at the traffic light for Cedar Lane, S.W., was sideswiped on May 8 at 6:01 p.m. by a vehicle turning from Cedar Lane onto Cottage Street, Vienna police said.
Upon interacting with the striking vehicle’s driver, police detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 45-year-old Adelphi, Md., man to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he failed to provide a sample of his breath for analysis.
Police then transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities have charged him with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and driving without an operator’s license.
MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICLE THEFT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT AFTER INCIDENT IN VIENNA: A woman at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that on May 10 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. she and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument that escalated when he allegedly physically assaulted her.
The boyfriend then reportedly took the complainant’s car without permission and left the area. Vienna police obtained two warrants for the man, charging him with felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor domestic assault. Authorities also issued an emergency protective order against him.
Prince William County police on May 11 located the vehicle, arrested the man and served him with the warrants.
D.C. RESIDENT CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING IN MERRIFIELD: Two men known to each other were arguing in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Dorr Avenue in Merrifield on May 12 at 9:09 p.m. when one of the men allegedly stabbed the other, Fairfax County police said.
Authorities have charged Jonathan Maiden, 51, of Washington D.C., with aggravated malicious wounding.
Rescue personnel took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
CHARGES PENDING AFTER YOUTH BREAKS INTO VIENNA MIDDLE SCHOOL: School-security personnel and Fairfax County police officers responded on May 14 at 3:30 p.m. to an alarm at Thoreau Middle School and saw a juvenile on school property.
Investigators said a juvenile had entered the school, but nothing appeared to have been taken or damaged.
Charges are pending, police said.
CHURCH EMPLOYEE REPORTS SOMEONE STOLE CHARITABLE CHECK: An employee at Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Road, S.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Oct. 8 and 20 last year, an unknown person had taken a charitable check that had been given to the church.
VIENNA POLICE CALLED IN FOLLOWING ICE DISPUTE AT CONVENIENCE STORE: An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on May 8 at 3:31 p.m. that a man had left the store without paying for a cup of ice.
When an employee confronted the man, he returned to the store and paid for the ice, police said.
The man then took another cup of ice and fled the area in a vehicle. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle, who came to the store and made restitution for her son’s actions.
VIENNA POLICE ILLEGAL DUMPING: Vienna police are looking for a person who illegally dumped a large amount of flooring into a dumpster at Vienna Arsenal, 386 Maple Ave., E., between May 13 at 11 p.m. and May 14 at 12:30 a.m.
A store employee told police that illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue there.
VIENNA RESIDENT GETS E-MAIL THREATENING EXTORTION: A Vienna resident living in the 300 block of Center Street, N., told town police on May 14 at 9 a.m. that an unknown person had e-mailed him and threatened to release videos of him unless he sent money in Bitcoin.
VIENNA RESIDENT: ROOMMATE MAY HAVE PUT GLASS IN SANDWICH: A resident living in the 200 block of Locust Street, S.E., told Vienna police on May 14 at 9:22 p.m. that she had found a piece of glass in her sandwich.
The resident told police the glass may have been intentionally placed there by a roommate.
