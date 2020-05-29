News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County this week:
COUNTY POLICE ARREST MEN AFTER PURSUIT INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE: A man in the 8100 block of Strawberry Lane in Merrifield came outside on May 15 at 9:19 p.m. and discovered someone had stolen his 2003 Nissan Maxima, Fairfax County police said.
Officers located the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit. The driver hit a parked car and the occupants ran away, but police took them into custody.
Authorities have charged Laysohn Jones, 19, of Maryland, with grand larceny, disregarding a signal to stop by law enforcement and having no driver’s license. Authorities also charged Conner Brown, 19, of Washington, D.C., with grand larceny and providing false identification to law enforcement.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR, INJURED ON W&OD TRAIL IN VIENNA: A pedestrian traveling southbound on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail on May 7 at 9:43 a.m. was struck while using the crosswalk at Church Street, N.E., by a vehicle traveling eastbound, Vienna police said.
Rescue personnel transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police issued the driver a summons for failure to yield to a pedestrian.
MAN BANNED FROM VIENNA COMMUNITY CENTER AFTER MAKING THREATENING GESTURE: Staff at the Vienna Community Center told Vienna police on May 15 at 9:20 a.m. that a man in the parking lot was acting suspiciously around the town employees and had made a threatening gesture toward some of them.
The center’s staff have had numerous previous encounters with the man, police said. Officers located the man and served him with a notice of trespass from the community center.
Police advised the man that he would be arrested if he returned to the community center’s property.
DOG TO BE QUARANTINED AFTER TUSSLE WITH RACCOON: A resident living in the 300 block of East Street, N.E., told Vienna police on May 16 at 10:45 a.m. that his dog had been attacked by a raccoon in the home’s back yard.
The man struck and killed the raccoon during the attack, police said.
The dog subsequently received treatment at an animal hospital.
An officer transported the deceased raccoon to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for rabies testing. On May 19, the county’s Health Department notified the town’s animal-control officer that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies. Police notified the resident that his dog would need to be quarantined for 45 days.
